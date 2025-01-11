Former Sixers Guard Gives Hot Take on LiAngelo Ball's Viral Song
Not long after his run with the Philadelphia 76ers, Patrick Beverley made the decision to keep his career going overseas. The journeyman guard is still tapped into the NBA, as he regularly gives his thoughts and insights via his podcast. Recently, Beverley let out a bold take regarding the song that is taking over the sports world.
Over the past week, LiAngelo Ball has been one of the most talked about people within professonal sports. Not because of his talents on the hardwood, but in the music studio instead. Years removed from trying to enter the NBA ranks like his brothers, Ball has put out one of the first viral hits of 2025.
The song "Tweakers" has been heard in multiple locker rooms across the NBA and NFL. Many have taken a liking to the song, stating that it gives more a 2000's hip-hop kind of vibe. However, Beverley doesn't seem to be amused by it.
When the song was brought up by his co-host, Beverley was quick to shut it down. He is among the first people to openly admit he isn't a fan of Ball's latest release.
"Stop singing that weak a** song man," Beverley said. "That s*** is a no. That is a trash a** song. I think that's a song that no one knows the words to and they only know woah."
Beverley spent half a season with the Sixers last year before being dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks at the 2024 trade deadline. These days, he suits up for Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel.