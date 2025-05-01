All 76ers

Former Sixers Player's Awkward Exchange Ahead of Lakers-Wolves Game 5

Former Sixers player JJ Redick wasn't a fan of a pregame question.

Mar 29, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick talks with Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
As former Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter JJ Redick navigates through his first NBA Playoff run as a head coach, he found himself under major scrutiny earlier this week. Heading into the Game 5 matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves, the first-year head coach had an awkward exchange during his pregame press conference.

During the Lakers’ Game 4 loss on the road against the Timberwolves, Redick took a big gamble with his second-half rotations. He simply didn’t substitute anybody out for the final 24 minutes of action.

While the Lakers were within striking range to win and tie the series up 2-2, they ultimately came up short. As a result, Redick caught a lot of heat from the public for his decision to roll with one lineup throughout the second half.

When a reporter, in short, asked about whether he might “lean” on an assistant coach this time around to land advice on making different decisions, Redick fired a question back.

“Are you saying that because I’m inexperienced, and that was an inexperienced decision I made?” said the former Sixer. “You think I don’t talk to my assistants about substitutions every single timeout?”

Redick made it clear that his staff of assistants’ voices get heard, suggesting that they are heard “every single time.” The rookie head coach then abruptly wrapped up his press conference by stating, “That’s a weird assumption,” before walking off.

There is a lot of pressure of the Lakers to keep their season alive on Wednesday night. Since the hiring of Redick, LA viewed its roster as a win-now team. The expectations went higher when the Lakers’ front office made a blockbuster deal to acquire Luka Doncic halfway through the year.

LA made it to the playoffs as a third seed. They’ve struggled against the sixth-seeded Timberwolves so far. Now, it’s on LA to send the series back to Minnesota for Game 6.

