Just last season, the Philadelphia 76ers filled up one of their multiple two-way slots with former College of Charleston star Grant Riller.

Back in 2020, Riller wrapped up a five-year stint in the NCAA before entering the draft. On draft night, Riller was selected by the Charlotte Hornets in the second round with the 56th overall pick.

Throughout his rookie year, Riller split time between Charlotte and the Hornets’ G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. After spending just one season with the Hornets, Riller hit the free agency market and eventually landed with the Sixers.

Riller’s time in Philadelphia was full of challenging obstacles. In his first preseason matchup with the Sixers, Riller suffered a knee injury, which required surgery. As expected, Riller missed the rest of the preseason and spent a couple of months recovering.

While he eventually returned to the court to play for the Blue Coats, Riller’s stint with Delaware lasted just four games. Once again, the young guard suffered an injury, which led him to take the rest of the season off to rehab his shoulder. Therefore, the Sixers cut ties with Riller.

Now, the young guard is working his way back into the NBA. After getting a couple of workouts this offseason with interested teams, including the Sixers, Riller is expected to play with the 76ers in the Summer League next month, according to JD Shaw of HoopsRumors.

Riller should have no issue fitting in with the Sixers’ Summer League team as he was with the organization just last season.

While it will be a tough battle to crack a spot on the Sixers’ roster, Riller has a great opportunity in front of him as he’ll have a few games to showcase what he’s got after dealing with several significant injuries in just his sophomore season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

