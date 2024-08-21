All 76ers

Guerschon Yabusele’s Expected Contract Details With Sixers

What will Guerschon Yabusele’s contract with the Sixers look like?

Justin Grasso

Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; France power forward Guerschon Yabusele (7) celebrates during the second half against Germany in a men's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

With a need for help at the forward position, the Philadelphia 76ers were expected to fill one of their final roster spots with an experienced veteran.

While they went for an international prospect, the Sixers will be the team that brings Guerschon Yabusele back to the NBA for a second stint.

On Sunday, the 76ers were reportedly eyeing Yabusele after his impressive run at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Shortly after it was revealed that Yabusele was on their radar, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the veteran forward agreed to a deal with the team.

Securing the Buyout

As Yabusele went through his Olympic run, he was under contract with Real Madrid. In order to get back to the NBA, he would have to strike a buyout with his team.

According to The Athletic, Yabusele’s buyout cost $2.5 million. NBA rules would only allow the Sixers to pay up $850,000. The remaining amount would have to get settled between Yabusele and Real Madrid.

What is Guerschon Yabusele's contract with the Sixers?
Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; France power forward Guerschon Yabusele (7) dunks against United States centre Joel Embiid (11) in the first quarter in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Details on the Contract

The deal isn’t official just yet, but it appears Yabusele is moving toward a $2.1 million deal for one season with the Sixers. He would secure the veteran’s minimum.

The 2024-2025 NBA season marks the second run in the league for Yabusele. Back in 2016, he was drafted by the Boston Celtics in the first round. As a 16th overall pick, Yabusele secured a four-year rookie scale contract. He was slated to earn over $12 million, according to Spotrac.

Yabusele made his Celtics debut in 2017. During his rookie effort, he split time with the Celtics and the G League affiliate, Maine Red Claws. In Boston, Yabusele’s rookie run allowed him to see the court for 33 games. Spending an average of seven minutes on the floor, Yabusele produced two points and two rebounds per game.

During his sophomore effort, Yabusele appeared in 41 games. He continued to post a similar stat line while shooting 46 percent from the field and 32 percent from three. After 74 games in Boston, Yabusele was waived by the Celtics.

Published
