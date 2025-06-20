Here’s Where Ace Bailey is Projected After Canceling 76ers Visit
On Wednesday, it was reported that top NBA Draft prospect Ace Bailey canceled his private workout with the Philadelphia 76ers. Following his refusal to visit the 76ers, who hold the No. 3 pick, many analysts have Bailey’s draft stock slightly dipping.
NBA.com’s Ben Couch released the latest Consensus Mock Draft Top 14, which compiles data from ten prominent mock drafts. To calculate the consensus placements, NBA.com awarded 14 points for every mock draft in which a player went first overall, 13 for second, continuing to one point for the final lottery pick. The totals were then added together.
The consensus mock draft projects the Charlotte Hornets to select Bailey with the No. 4 pick.
“Knockdown shooter needs to avoid narrowing options to his own. Adding the strength to bang could compensate for cold spells.”
Bailey averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists during his freshman year at Rutgers. Prior to Wednesday night, various mock drafts had the 6-foot-10 forward as a top-three prospect.
While Philadelphia finished with a disappointing 24-58 record to land in the draft lottery, Joel Embiid was limited to just 19 games due to injury. That makes the 76ers an outlier among other lottery teams, as a healthy Embiid, alongside Paul George and Tyrese Maxey, could likely bounce back into playoff contention.
Other teams in the Top 14, such as the Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and Brooklyn Nets, have struggled to find an All-Star caliber first option. For that reason, there’s a strong likelihood that these teams may capitalize if Bailey is available.