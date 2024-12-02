Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball to Miss Upcoming Matchup vs 76ers
After taking down the Detroit Pistons on the road for their fourth win of the season, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves with another multi-day break between games. They're not slated to be in action again until Tuesday, where they'll face a shorthanded Charlotte Hornets team.
The Sixers and Hornets already faced off once this season, putting on an overtime thriller in Philly. Paul George was the sole All-Star in the lineup that night, but they still managed to win the game.
LaMelo Ball led the charge for the Hornets in the first meeting, but that won't be the case on Tuesday night. The All-Star guard is sidelined with a calf injury and isn't set to be re-evaluated for two weeks.
Ball logged 40 minutes of action in the Nov. 10th meeting with the Sixers, and finished with 38 points, four rebounds, and eight assists. One of his biggest moments in the game was hitting a three in the final seconds to tie the game while fading out of bounds.
Being without Ball is a tough blow for the Hornets, as he is putting together one of the best seasons of his young career. He is currently second in scoring at 31.1 PPG, trailing only Giannis Antetokounmpo (32.9 PPG). With him out of the lineup, second-year forward Brandon Miller will be tasked with leading the charge against the Sixers.
As for the Sixers, a big reason why they took down the Hornets the first time around was the play off the supporting cast. Jared McCain (27 points) and Guerschon Yabusele (20 points) came alive off the bench in the 107-105 win.
Seeing that the Hornets will be without their best player, the Sixers have a prime opportunity to win consecutive games for the first time this season. They can't afford to waste opportunities like this as they attempt to slowly climb the standings in the Eastern Conference.