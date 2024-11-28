Houston Rockets Vet Explains Impact Paul George Can Have on 76ers
Although the Philadelphia 76ers are over a month into the 2024-2025 NBA season, they haven’t really gotten a chance to see much of their newly-acquired nine-time All-Star, Paul George.
When the Houston Rockets visited the Sixers on Wednesday, the veteran reserve big man Steven Adams didn’t get a chance to face his former teammate as George sat out for the third-straight game due to a bone bruise in his knee.
Once a member of an Oklahoma City Thunder team that employed Adams and George for two seasons together, the 31-year-old big man had nothing but positive things to say about the All-Star wing, who hopes to get back on the court for the long haul soon enough.
“Elite scorer, good defender, really good teammate who just wants to win,” Adams said as he recalled his time playing with George. “He just brings, like, the diversity. From memory, bro, I mean, we had a pretty good team in OKC, but he was, like, just one of these hero guys, you know? He’ll save plays, it’ll be a [BS] play, and then he will manage to get something good out of it. It’s perfect.”
Heading into the 2024 offseason, the Sixers targeted George to become their third star after his stint with the LA Clippers, joining the seven-time All-Star center Joel Embiid and the one-time All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey, who have been searching for the final piece to the puzzle that will help them break through the Eastern Conference Semifinal round and beyond.
So far, George has had limited time to bring his true value to the 76ers.
A hyperextended knee during the 2024 preseason prevented George from making his Sixers debut on opening night and beyond. The 76ers went through five games without George on the floor. He didn’t get an opportunity to make his debut until the November 4 matchup against the Phoenix Suns.
As expected, George’s minutes were limited upon his return. The veteran would play five games before getting a night off on the second matchup of a back-to-back set. Over that stretch, George produced 17 points per game on 31 percent shooting from three. He also produced six rebounds and five assists per game.
When George hit the court again after his night off, he finally found his minutes restriction lifted by the head coach, Nick Nurse. George checked in for 35 minutes against the Orlando Magic. Then he checked in for 32 minutes against the Miami Heat.
At last, the Sixers had a chance to roll out the George-Embiid-Maxey trio against one of Adams’ former teams in the Memphis Grizzlies, but another knee hyperextension ended George’s night after 17 minutes. Since then, George has missed three more games for the Sixers, including Wednesday’s loss against Houston.
When will George return? Nobody can be so sure. Although the veteran returned to the practice court as a limited participant on Tuesday, George is limited to just being a veteran vocal leader from the sides. Fortunately for Philly, George’s ability to use his voice is another strong suit for the All-Star.
“He chimed him when he needed to [on the Thunder],” Adams explained. “The team at OKC that I was part of is we had Russ [Westbrook], [Carmelo Anthony], and him, you know what I’m saying? So those are three, very much big names in the NBA. I thought he did a really good job, like chiming in when he needs to. The main thing is that he wasn't hesitating to say something. That's the biggest issue. It's like trying to assume that your teammate knows, but you just shouldn't. If you feel like you need to say something, you should say it and then if they get annoyed that you say it, that’s fine, as long as—you’d rather that. I thought he did a good job of that.”
The Sixers hope George won’t just be a voice for long. Earlier this week, the veteran told reporters he hopes to be suited up again within a week. On Friday, the 76ers travel to the Midwest to face the Detroit Pistons. At 3-14, they need reinforcements as soon as possible.