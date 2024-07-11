All 76ers

How to Watch Sixers’ Joel Embiid Make his Team USA Debut on Wednesday

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will make his Team USA debut on Wednesday.

Justin Grasso

Apr 28, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) dribbles the ball against the New York Knicks during the first half of game four of the first round in the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
On Wednesday night, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will make his debut with Team USA.

As the country’s national team gears up for its run in the 2024 Paris Olympics, they’ll fire up a small schedule of friendly matchups as a preseason run.

On Wednesday, Team USA will take on Canada.

Game Details

USA vs. Canada

Date: July 10, 2024

Time: 10:30 PM ET.

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

How to Watch

TV Broadcast: FS1

Heading into the 2023-2024 NBA season, Joel Embiid was being recruited by multiple clubs. As expected, Cameroon would’ve welcomed the seven-footer with open arms, being that is Embiid’s home country.

France also pursued Embiid after he obtained citizenship there last year. Being that Embiid plays in the NBA, and his family resides in America, he also obtained citizenship in the USA. As a result, he was recruited to play alongside many NBA All-Stars for this year’s Olympic games.

Before the start of the NBA season, Embiid confirmed he would represent the USA.

Earlier this week, Embiid made his way to Vegas to join Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and the rest of Team USA for their training camp. While the team’s starting five hasn’t been revealed just yet, Embiid has been gaining reps as the team’s starting big man in scrimmages.

On Wednesday, he’ll take the floor for an exhibition matchup for the first time since the Sixers dropped Game 6 against the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. At the time, Embiid was battling through knee soreness as he had recently recovered from surgery.

After getting a couple months of rest, Embiid is fully healthy once again. Therefore, he’s expected to be a part of the five-game schedule prior to the Olympics. After Wednesday’s matchup against Canada, Embiid and Team USA will face Australia, Serbia, South Sudan, and Germany.

Published
