Jalen Green’s Playing Status for 76ers-Rockets
Heading into their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Houston Rockets had their standout Jalen Green on the injury report. He was downgraded ahead of the matchup due to an illness.
While Green was in danger of missing the matchup, the Rockets ended up clearing him for action. He had a chance to compete for 23 minutes against the Timberwolves. For Green, it was a quiet night. He produced nine points on 33 percent shooting. He also had three rebounds and two assists.
The Rockets veteran was a name to watch entering Wednesday’s matchup between Houston and the Philadelphia 76ers. Since Green’s status was unclear on the first night of a back-to-back, there might’ve been some concern about his availability on the second night of the set.
However, the Rockets don’t have any concerns there. After releasing their injury report on Wednesday afternoon, the Rockets did not add Green’s name to the list. Barring any unexpected changes, he will be good to go against the Sixers on Wednesday night.
Throughout his career, Green has competed against the Sixers on six occasions. During that time, he averaged 22 points, four rebounds, and three assists.
When Green faced the Sixers last January, he scored 20 points in just 27 minutes of action.
This season, Green has started all 19 games he played. He has yet to miss a game for the Rockets this year.
In those 19 matchups, Green has produced 18 points per game on 30 percent shooting from deep. He averaged 8.2 threes per game. Along with his scoring, Green has averaged five rebounds and three assists.
Lately, the Rockets have been on a role. They’ve won eight of their last ten games. Heading into Philadelphia, the Rockets hold a 13-6 record.
On the other side, the Sixers continue to struggle. With a 3-13 record, Philly will continue searching for ways to win while playing without their All-Stars Joel Embiid and Paul George for the time being.
The Sixers and the Rockets are set to tip-off at 7 PM ET.