Jared McCain’s Status for 76ers-Bucks on Wednesday
At the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers will be shorthanded. Going into the matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Sixers had several questions about multiple injured players, including the rookie Jared McCain.
During the Sixers’ matchup against the Brooklyn Nets last Wednesday, McCain left the game after a tough fall. He was later diagnosed with a pulmonary contusion. Although he was tested for a concussion, that was not a part of McCain’s diagnosis.
When the Sixers confirmed McCain’s injury, they ruled him out for the preseason finale against the Orlando Magic last week. At that point, his status for Wednesday’s season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks officially came into question.
On Monday, the Sixers returned to practice and had McCain putting in work. While they couldn’t confirm his playing status then, there was optimism he could be ready to suit up for his first regular season game.
Jared McCain Playing Status vs Bucks
As the Sixers practiced on Tuesday, the Sixers confirmed the rookie was recovering well and continuing to ramp up his on-court activities.
When the Sixers released their initial injury report for the matchup against the Bucks, McCain was left off of it, signaling he’s on pace to be active on Wednesday.
While the injury report could change at any given time, the absence of McCain’s name is a good sign he’s ready to go. The only question left for McCain is whether clearance on the injury report actually gets him playing time as early as Wednesday or not.
Although the first-rounder had a strong preseason outing, McCain is surrounded by seasoned veterans who bring a lot of value to the table. It’s unclear if the former Duke standout has a role in Nick Nurse’s rotation at this time.