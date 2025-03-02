Jimmy Butler’s Final Status for 76ers vs Warriors Revealed
Coming off a loss to the New York Knicks on the road, the Philadelphia 76ers return home Saturday to take on the Golden State Warriors. Upon winding up on the injury report, Philly will not have to deal with a familiar face on the opposing squad.
After a months-long saga with the Miami Heat, Butler found himself dealt to the Warriors at the trade deadline. He’s performed well in his new situation, with Golden State winning seven of his first eight games.
In the Warriors’ previous game against the Orlando Magic, Butler sustained a back injury after taking a blow from Wendell Carter Jr. He was listed as questionable leading up to the matchup against the Sixers, and his final status has been revealed. While speaking with the media pregame, head coach Steve Kerr said that the star forward will not be in action.
Officially ruled out, Butler will not have a chance to square off against one of his former teams. He spent a brief run in Philly during the 2019 season after being acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Following his brief stint with the Sixers, Butler was moved to the Heat in a sign-and-trade.
Even though Butler is out, the Sixers are still going to have their hands full against the Warriors. Steph Curry is coming off one of his best performances of the year, erupting for 56 points against the Magic.
As for the Sixers, they’ll have two members of their big three in their matchup against one of the NBA’s hottest teams right now. These teams will square off in front of a national audience on ABC, with tip-off slated for 8:30 pm.