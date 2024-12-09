Joel Embiid Addresses Injury Concerns After 76ers-Bulls
Lately, the frequent absences of Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has been quite the mystery.
While the big man made it clear he would be on a strict injury management plan throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, it was assumed he would miss games every now and then.
Leading up to Sunday’s matchup between the Sixers and the Chicago Bulls, Embiid had played in just four of 21 games. He didn’t debut until the tenth game of the season. After appearing in three consecutive games, Embiid was ruled out for two games due to knee swelling. That two-game absence stretched to seven absences in a row.
76ers head coach Nick Nurse addressed Embiid’s situation several times and continued to stress that Embiid didn’t re-injure his knee. Following Embiid’s outing against the Bulls, the seven-time All-Star echoed that sentiment.
“Just trying to figure it out, there's no injury,” Embiid told ESPN. “Just between the swelling ... we've got to get it figured out. That's it.”
Last season, Embiid dealt with a meniscus injury, leading him to get surgery months before the 2024 NBA Playoffs. He returned just weeks before the postseason and played in six games for the Sixers before they were eliminated by the New York Knicks.
Over the summer, Embiid competed for Team USA at the Paris Olympics. Throughout his run in France, Embiid stayed healthy. There were hopes that Embiid’s experience overseas for the summer would help him bring some valuable high-level winning to Philadelphia. Instead, a “depressing” issue has left the seven-footer battling more than just a physical setback.
"I've been saying it for the last few months, it's been extremely depressing,” Embiid said, via ESPN. “It's something that hasn't been figured out, and it's been extremely annoying, because I would love to play every single game."
On a positive note, Embiid’s two latest showings have answered the critical question of whether he’s still able to produce at a high level or not.
Against the Memphis Grizzlies on November 20, Embiid produced 35 points, 11 rebounds, and two assists in a six-point loss.
When he faced the Bulls on Sunday, Embiid scored a team-high 31 points. He made it a double-double outing by coming down with 12 rebounds.
Embiid has a long stretch to gain some rest. The Sixers take the court next on Friday to face the Indiana Pacers at home. Depending on how Embiid’s knee responds in the coming days, his status for that game remains up in the air.