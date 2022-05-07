Joel Embiid Explains Uphill Battle to Return Game 3 vs. Heat

When it was revealed that Joel Embiid had an orbital fracture and a concussion on top of a torn ligament in his thumb, it seemed the Philadelphia 76ers big man’s playoff run was finished.

That was never actually a thought in Joel Embiid's head, though. As Embiid intended to play again before the season ended, he waited impatiently to be cleared out of the NBA’s concussion protocol.

When the 76ers traveled to Miami on Sunday, Embiid couldn’t make the trip. The Sixers went through their first two games without Embiid on the floor. By the time Philly wrapped up its Wednesday night matchup, they were in an 0-2 hole with Embiid still in the protocol.

On Thursday, the Sixers ruled Embiid out for Game 3, which was set to take place on Friday. Fortunately, that status wasn’t permanent. On Friday morning, Embiid was finally cleared out of the protocol. Shortly after, he participated in a morning shootaround session.

At that point, Embiid was upgraded from out to doubtful. Then by the time Doc Rivers’ pregame press conference approached, the Sixers head coach revealed that Embiid would go through pregame warmups to determine whether he was ready to play or not.

Thirty minutes before the Sixers and the Heat tipped off Game 3, Philly’s star big man was cleared for action. “Today was about seeing how I feel,” said Embiid on Friday. “It was really about just seeing the reaction, and if there was going to be any sort of reaction, or if I was going to have any sort of symptoms from the concussion, but it was fine.”

Embiid checked into Game 3 for 36 minutes. He put up 12 shots and ten free throws, collecting 18 points. In addition to his scoring, Embiid grabbed 11 rebounds, one steal, and one blocked shot in the Sixers’ 99-79 win over the Heat.

After the game, Embiid mentioned he was feeling good after battling several injuries, but he acknowledged just how difficult it was to get back out on the floor.

“It was a struggle,” he explained. “Really, just because of the concussion and dealing with a bunch of symptoms. I’m glad it went away, and I’m glad that I’m back.”

Barring any unexpected setbacks from Friday night to Sunday night, Embiid will more than likely play in Game 4 as the Sixers attempt to tie up the series.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.