Joel Embiid Feels Optimistic After Return for Sixers-Timberwolves
Joel Embiid was back out on the court for the Philadelphia 76ers in their preseason finale against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The superstar center was playing for the first time since February. After Embiid underwent a second surgery in a little over one year, the Sixers hoped he would be ready in time for the 2025-2026 NBA season.
So far, everything is trending in the right direction as Embiid got involved in his first game action in months.
“I feel pretty good,” Embiid said after the game.
“Obviously, this is mostly a learning process, as you know, getting back. Seeing everything, obviously feeling good on the court, and then how the body reacts. We’re gonna learn as everything goes. As every game comes by. We’ll see how I feel tomorrow. It’s been mentioned so many times, we’re going to take the slow approach. I’m just going to do whatever they tell me to do.”
Heading into training camp, where Embiid started as a partial participant, he made it clear that patience will be key to his approach this year. Embiid wants to see how his body responds and determine the rest of his full recovery plan based on how he feels. So far, Embiid feels like he’s in a good spot, but he doesn’t rush to conclusions.
“I won't say I feel like I was 18 years old again. That's never gonna happen, but just taking it day by day,” he continued.
“Like I said, just learning some days are gonna be good. Some days I'm gonna be a little bit tight. So, you know, learn, learn from it, and adjust and keep doing the right things.”
Embiid collected the start on Friday night and played in small shifts through the third quarter. He totaled 19 minutes of playing time, making five out of 10 shots from the field. With two of his four threes dropping and going 2-2 from the free-throw line, Embiid produced 14 points for the Sixers on Friday.
The big man teased a triple-double by coming down with seven rebounds and dishing out eight assists. He also had three steals on the defensive end.
Based on his first test, the Sixers seem positive that Embiid is in a good space. While he’s not guaranteed to play in next Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics just yet, he’s trending in the right direction.
Sixers' Nick Nurse Reveals Plan for Joel Embiid vs Timberwolves
Sixers Coach Uncertain on Paul George's Return