Joel Embiid Reportedly Cleared to Make Preseason Debut for Sixers
*UPDATE: Joel Embiid has been officially upgraded to AVAILABLE on Friday.
Joel Embiid has reportedly been cleared to make his return for the Philadelphia 76ers.
According to the NBA Insider Chris Haynes, Embiid is on pace to make his 2025 NBA Preseason debut.
via @ChrisBHaynes: Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid (knee) has been cleared to make his preseason debut tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves, league sources tell me.
When the Sixers wrapped up their practice session in Camden, New Jersey, on Thursday, Sixers’ head coach Nick Nurse stated that there was a small chance that Embiid could make his way out onto floor, but he couldn’t go as far as leaning heavily on one side.
"I think we'll know tomorrow," Nurse said on Thursday. "I mean, I think there's still that same chance that he will, but we'll know tomorrow."
The Sixers haven’t officially announced Embiid’s status, but he seems to be trending in the right direction. If Embiid doesn’t end up making his debut on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, his next chance to play would be in the season opener against the Boston Celtics next Wednesday.
Last year, Embiid entered the season after an unusually busy offseason. Not long after his playoff run, which ended in the first round against the New York Knicks, Embiid suited up for Team USA at the Paris Olympics.
Fresh off a gold medal run, Embiid took a while before getting back out on the court for the Sixers in 2024-2025. The veteran big man was still dealing with complications from the knee surgery he received during the winter of 2024.
After plenty of inconsistent availability, Embiid played his final game of the season on January 4. He checked in for 28 minutes against the Brooklyn Nets, scoring 28 points and coming down with 12 rebounds.
Embiid’s season ended after just 19 games played. The seven-time All-Star posted averages of 23.8 points, 4.5 assists, and 8.2 rebounds.
The Sixers hope that Embiid will have more consistency in the health department this season, but they’ll have to be patient with the one-time MVP’s progress. After Embiid underwent a second surgery in the spring, they’ve avoided rushing the full recovery process. Now, it’s just about getting Embiid comfortable with being on the court again, with hopes of his knee holding up.
More 76ers on SI
Sixers Coach Uncertain on Paul George's Return
3-Time NBA Champion Applies Most Pressure to Sixers This Season