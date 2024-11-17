Joel Embiid’s Former Backup Gets Positive Injury Update with Clippers
A former Philadelphia 76ers player received positive news this weekend. Los Angeles Clippers big man Mo Bamba is on pace to potentially make his 2024-2025 NBA season debut with his newest team.
According to the Clippers’ injury report, Bamba is not present, signaling that he’s available for LA’s Sunday night matchup against the Utah Jazz at home. Lately, Bamba’s been dealing with a knee injury.
The 26-year-old former first-round pick has been bouncing around the NBA in recent seasons. Last year, Bamba signed with the Sixers, hoping to pick up a key role as Joel Embiid’s primary backup.
Unfortunately, the situation wasn’t favorable for Bamba. The Sixers re-signed their former second-round pick, Paul Reed, ahead of the season. Considering they invested over $20 million in him, Philadelphia had plans to utilize the former NBA G League MVP, making it tough for Bamba to get a true look.
The former Texas star wasn’t totally overlooked, though. Bamba appeared in 57 games, even taking up 17 starts. He ended up starting the most games in a single season since his 2021–2022 campaign with the Magic.
Overall, Bamba averaged roughly ten minutes of playing time with the Sixers. He put up four points per game while coming down with four rebounds per outing. From the field, Bamba averaged 49 percent.
Considering he was on a one-year deal with the Sixers, Bamba hit the free agency market again this past summer. Since he couldn’t earn a consistent role within Nick Nurse’s system, Bamba took his talents out West. He’ll attempt to carve out a role for himself on the Clippers.
The Clippers and the Jazz are set to battle it out at 9 PM ET. on Sunday.