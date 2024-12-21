All 76ers

Joel Embiid's Health Update After Return to Philadelphia 76ers Lineup

How is Joel Embiid feeling after facing the Hornets?

Justin Grasso

Dec 20, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts against the Charlotte Hornets in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Dec 20, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts against the Charlotte Hornets in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

Last Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers saw their seven-time All-Star Joel Embiid go down with a potential injury in just his second game back after a seven-game absence.

Embiid went to the locker room and was ruled out for the entire second half after getting hit in the face. The team feared he had suffered a potential fracture. Later that night, the Sixers confirmed Embiid had a sinus fracture.

As the Sixers prepared for their Monday night matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, the team put a one-week re-evaluation timeline in place for the star center. It was assumed that Embiid would miss Friday and Saturday’s action.

Fortunately, Embiid was progressing faster than expected. He practiced on Wednesday and Thursday, before getting upgraded to questionable on the injury report for Friday’s rematch against the Hornets.

Sure enough, Embiid was back in the lineup one week after suffering his injury to face the Hornets. The big man didn’t look like he missed a step with the week off.

Seeing the court for nearly 32 minutes, Embiid made 50 percent of his shots from the field to score a game-high 34 points. He also racked up nine assists and came down with five rebounds.

After the game, Embiid offered a positive update on his health.

“I felt okay,” he told reporters. “Still obviously recovering, it bothers me sometimes, the head in general. Just going as it gets better every day, and that’ll be good.”

Since the start of the season, the Sixers have been taking it day-by-day with Embiid, who has been focusing on managing his knee injury from last season.

For the first nine games of the 2024-2025 season, Embiid was sidelined. He played in four of the next five games before experiencing swelling in his knee. That led to another seven-game absence.

The sinus fracture offered a scare, but Embiid only missed one game so far after going down with the injury. As the Sixers return to the court on Saturday night, all signs point to Embiid missing the action, as sitting out the second night of back-to-backs are part of the injury management plan.

If all goes well, Embiid could be back on the floor when the Sixers host the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News