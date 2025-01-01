All 76ers

Joel Embiid’s Official Playing Status for 76ers-Kings

Will Joel Embiid face the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday?

Justin Grasso

Dec 30, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Searching for a fifth-straight win, the Philadelphia 76ers anticipate being shorthanded against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. They made an early call on the playing status of the veteran center, Joel Embiid.

According to the official NBA injury report, Embiid has been ruled out. The reason for his absence is a left foot sprain.

While Embiid has missed a lot of action since the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Wednesday’s game is his first absence since the December 21 matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

At the beginning of the year, the Sixers rolled without Embiid for the first nine games of action. While he debuted for the team’s tenth game against the New York Knicks, Embiid sat out the second night of the back-to-back set.

Embiid would return to the court one game later. He appeared in three straight games before a setback sidelined him for another seven-game stretch of absences.

Since the start of December, Embiid missed five of the team’s 12 games. Lately, he’s found some consistency, appearing in seven of the last nine games.

During that stretch, Embiid averaged 26 points, seven rebounds, and four assists while posting 48 percent from the field and 40 percent from three.

Throughout the year, Embiid has battled through multiple setbacks. His knee was the primary concern at first after he received surgery on it last season. Then, Embiid suffered a sinus fracture, which forced him to miss a game and sport a mask for the last five outings.

Recently, Embiid sprained his foot during pregame warmups against the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day. He hasn’t missed any time due to the lower-body setback.

On Wednesday, Embiid will get the night off. Considering it’s the start of a back-to-back set, Embiid has a strong chance of returning to the lineup on Thursday to face the Golden State Warriors.

The Sixers and the Kings will battle it out at 10 PM ET.

