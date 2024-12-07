Joel Embiid Upgraded on Injury Report for 76ers-Bulls
This season, the Philadelphia 76ers have been without Joel Embiid for a large chunk of the first stretch. Heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, Embiid made it clear that he would be on an injury management plan, putting focus on staying as healthy as possible for a playoff run.
While the Sixers braced for many absences throughout the year, it doesn’t seem like everything has gone according to plan.
After missing the first nine games of the season, Embiid finally made his debut on November 12 against the New York Knicks. Following his 26-minute shift, the Sixers center sat out for the following game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Over the next three games, Embiid played and exceeded 30 minutes of playing time in each matchup. In the third outing against the Memphis Grizzlies, Embiid looked like the best version of himself as he scored 35 points and came down with 11 rebounds.
Unfortunately, the big man started experiencing swelling in his knee. He was ruled out for the next two games as a result. The Sixers were left to keep Embiid on a day-to-day status. Seven games after his latest appearance, Embiid has still been off the floor for the Sixers.
Will that change on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls?
While Embiid isn't guaranteed to play on Sunday, he has been upgraded to questionable on the injury report for the first time in two weeks.
Throughout the week, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse left the door open for Embiid to play in the next matchup. When the Sixers returned home for a two-game series against the Orlando Magic, Embiid was out for both games. He was around the team but was not considered to be a participant.
At this point, Embiid has appeared in just four of the Sixers’ first 21 games of the season. While they have shown more life, winning four of their last seven games, it’s clear the Sixers’ long-term success continues to rely on the availability of their All-Star big man.