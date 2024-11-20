Kendrick Perkins Trolls Philadelphia 76ers Following Loss vs Heat
Heading into the season, the Philadelphia 76ers were a team expected to be in the mix to compete for a championship. However, despite making numerous upgrades over the summer, they find themselves with one of the league's worst records through four weeks.
Dating all the way back to opening night, the Sixers have been battling the injury big. Joel Embiid and Paul George began the year on the sidelines, and Tyrese Maxey ended up joining them after suffering a hamstring injury.
In recent years, the Sixers have started to get back to full strength. Unfortunately for them, it hasn't started translating to wins just yet. Philly looked to be on their way to a victory against the Miami Heat Monday, but surrendered a 19-point lead en route to a loss.
After suffering a 106-89 defeat to the Heat, Kendrick Perkins took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on the team. He jokingly told the world that the Sixers are going to start really trying once they dig themselves an even deeper hole in terms of their record.
Sitting at 2-11, the Sixers are tied with the Washington Wizards for the worst record in the NBA. The only saving grace they have at this point is the Eastern Conference as a whole has struggled out the gates. Despite how bleak things look in the moment, Embiid and company are only four games out of the sixth seed.
After long wait, the Sixers appear close to being back to full strength. Shams Charania recently reported that Maxey could make his return to action against the Memphis Grizzlies or Brooklyn Nets this week. This means the Sixers can finally debut their Big Three as they attempt to slowly start climbing the standings.