Kiyan Anthony Picks Sixers Star as His Favorite NBA Player
Long before he signed a max contract with the Philadelphia 76ers last summer, Paul George has cemented himself as one of the top forwards in the NBA. He's had a massive impact on the next generation of players, as countless young up-and-comers have cited him as a source of inspiration.
Over the past few years, the children of previous NBA stars have started to blaze their own path in the sport. Among those on the cusp of being the latest second-generation player in the league is Kiyan Anthony. The son of Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony is finishing up his last year of high school before heading to Syracuse to play in college.
Before beginning the next step in his basketball journey, Kiyan was recently in attendance for the Nike Hoop Summit. While there, he had the chance to break down film with longtime coach Stephen Silas. During their time together, they touched on clips of PG. Kiyan stated the Sixers star is someone he has long been a fan of and a player he tries to model his game after.
"That's been my favorite player since a long time," Kiyan said. "I just look up to him. I feel like I have some similarities too. I just love the way he play."
Injuries drastically impacted his production this year, but PG is still a good player for young prospects to mold their game after. His combination of size and strength makes him impactful on both ends and allows him to do just about everything on the floor.
After signing a four-year deal in Philly, things did not pan out how George and the Sixers might have hoped. The former All-Star is now focused on getting himself right physically this summer in hopes of getting the franchise back on track to achieving their goal of competing for a championship.