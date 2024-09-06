LA Lakers Forward Listed as Potential Sixers Trade Target
The Philadelphia 76ers did a lot of work this season overhauling their roster, but it's safe to assume that this is far from the final iteration. Before the 2025 campaign gets underway, one interesting name was brought up as a possible target.
Daryl Morey brought in an array of wings to deploy around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, but power forward is still seen as an area of improvement. When the people at Bleacher Report recent put together trade candidates for every team, bigger wings were all brought up when discussing the Sixers. Among the players mentioned was current LA Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt.
A talented, versatile defender who can switch from bigs to wings, Vanderbilt brings the kind of defense that Philly will need from its role players.
The 25-year-old has good size at 6'8" and is beginning a very reasonable four-year, $48 million contract this season.
Standing at 6-foot-8, 214 pounds, Vanderbilt would bring more size to the Sixers roster at power forward. Availability was an issue for him last year, but overall he's been a pretty durable player. Vanderbilt would certainly raise the Sixers' ceiling on the defensive end, but has some limitations when it comes to offense.
Throughout his career, Vanderbilt has never been a threat from beyond the arc. During his six-year run in the league, he's shot 29% from deep on less than one attempt per game.
With more shooting up and down the roster, the Sixers might be able to throw a player like Vanderbilt in the mix without any issues. Seeing that there will be three stars garnering a lot of attention, the 25-year-old could be utilized as cutter on offense when defenses sag off of him.
Given his IQ and defensive versatility, Vanderbilt is an interesting name for the Sixers. If he can prove to be healthy again next season, he could be someone worth monitoring when the deadline rolls around.