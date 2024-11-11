LaMelo Ball Emerges as NBA’s Crunch-Time Leader in Loss vs 76ers
A 16-point lead in the fourth quarter wasn’t enough for the Philadelphia 76ers to put the Charlotte Hornets away with ease for their second victory of the year.
The Hornets can thank their star guard, LaMelo Ball, for that.
Since the 2024-2025 NBA season tipped off, Ball has been a man on a mission in crunch time. After Sunday’s game between the Sixers and the Hornets, Ball is recognized as the NBA’s leading scorer when it comes to the fourth quarter.
Spending all but eight seconds of the fourth quarter on the court, Ball put up nine shots from the field, with five coming from deep. He was nearly perfect from three and made 67 percent of his shots in crunch time. Ball finished the fourth quarter with 16 points. He helped the Hornets outscore the Sixers 31-21, forcing overtime.
After Sunday’s game, Ball is currently the only player with 100-plus points in quarter four this year.
Behind the Hornets’ star is the Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas. As Thomas thrives through his first ten games, 88 of his points have come in the fourth quarter.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan places third with 84 fourth-quarter points in ten games.
As great as Ball’s fourth quarter against the Sixers was, he couldn’t help the Hornets close out the matchup on top with a victory.
After hitting a clutch shot to send the game into overtime, the Sixers found an edge during the final five minutes.
The two teams battled back and forth. Ball scored on one field goal attempt, but hit on three free throws. He scored five of the Hornets’ eight overtime points.
Meanwhile, the Sixers received small contributions from Jared McCain, Guerschon Yabusele, Kyle Lowry, Kelly Oubre, and Caleb Martin, as they all scored two points to help the Sixers put up ten points in overtime.
Ball’s 38 points were impressive, but the Sixers made it out with a 107-105 victory.