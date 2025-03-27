LeBron James Speaks on Joel Embiid's Alleged Encounter With Reporter
Entering the season, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid had aspirations of leading the franchise to a championship. However, injuries and other incidents have led to it being a year to forget for the former MVP.
Even though he wasn't playing at the time, Embiid found himself in headlines on numerous occasions to open the season. The first was tied to the Player Participation Policy, where the team was fined $100,000 for "inconsistent statements" regarding the star center's health.
Around the same time this investigation was going down, Embiid found himself in the spotlight again. This time, it was for his actions in the locker room postgame. Following a reporter making some choice comments about Embiid and his family in a story, the Sixers star reportedly got into a physical altercation with the media member. Because of his actions at the moment, the league ended up handing Embiid a three-game suspension.
On Wednesday, LA Lakers star LeBron James joined The Pat McAfee Show to discuss a wide range of topics. When talking about how coverage of the league has changed over the years. During this rant, he touched on the Embiid situation and the reporter making such personal remarks.
"I seen something with Embiid where a reporter came into the locker room and started speaking about like I think his brother," LeBron said. "How weird is that? Like that's so weird. Why are we taking it to that point?"
Embiid has had to face a lot of outside noise this season due to his inability to stay in the lineup for the Sixers. He ended up playing in just 19 games before the team officially shut him down to explore more treatment options for his injured knee.
