LeBron James, Team USA Rally Behind Joel Embiid Earning Gold Medal

Joel Embiid earned a gold medal in Paris on Saturday.

Justin Grasso

Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; United States centre Joel Embiid (11) goes to the basket while defended by Serbia centre Filip Petrusev (3) during the first half in a men's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; United States centre Joel Embiid (11) goes to the basket while defended by Serbia centre Filip Petrusev (3) during the first half in a men's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
On Saturday, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid wrapped up his first Olympic run in Paris. For the most part, his experience with Team USA has been a roller coaster on a personal level, but he accomplished the main goal this weekend.

Winning a gold medal.

The Sixers center joined Team USA as they recruited him heavily so they could bring on an MVP-caliber center to join their starting lineup and combat the big man duo that France possesses. USA and France faced off for the gold medal on Saturday, and the squad full of NBA All-Stars took home the top prize.

As expected, the Paris crowd didn’t have a great reception to Embiid receiving his medal at the center of the court. But the negativity couldn’t affect Embiid’s mood.

Since his arrival in Paris, Embiid dealt with plenty of booing and heckling from the French. It was clear there were hard feelings still after Embiid passed up the opportunity to join France, picking USA over them.

Every game—before and after—Embiid heard plenty of boos aimed at him. To no surprise, the Sixers big man took in stride and played along with it.

When Embiid earned his medal on Saturday, his Team USA teammates rallied behind Embiid’s trolling.

On Saturday, Embiid checked in for 11 minutes. He scored four points by going 4-4 from the free-throw line. He also accounted for three rebounds, two assists, and one steal. It wasn’t his most impactful game of the Olympics, but the 76ers big man still comes back to the City of Brotherly Love with a major accomplishment.

Justin Grasso

