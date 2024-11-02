All 76ers

Memphis Grizzlies Have Loaded Injury Report vs 76ers

On Saturday, the Memphis Grizzlies will miss quite a few players.

Apr 26, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts with guard Desmond Bane (22) during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers during game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Saturday’s game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Memphis Grizzlies will miss some critical names. The visitors recently put out a detailed medical update on multiple players, confirming that the Grizzlies will be without some critical players.

Vince Williams Jr. has been recovering from a tibia injury. The Grizzlies noted he could return to play within two to four weeks. Clearly, he’ll continue sitting out on Saturday.

Cam Spencer has also been rehabbing an injury lately, dealing with a right ankle sprain. The Grizzlies don’t intend to have him around for another three weeks.

Former Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has seen plenty of action against the Sixers over the years. He won’t get the nod to go in Philly on Saturday night.

Smart started and played in the Grizzlies’ first five games of the season. In the matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, his night wrapped up after six minutes. Smart was ruled out for the October 31 matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to the Grizzlies, Smart is dealing with a right ankle sprain. While he doesn’t have a specific recovery timeline in place, Smart will be evaluated each week until he’s deemed healthy enough to return.

Lastly, the Grizzlies offered an update on the veteran sharpshooter Desmond Bane. According to the release, Bane was diagnosed with a right oblique strain. Similar to Smart, Bane is considered week-to-week. He also suffered his injury during the third quarter of the matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

With all of the updates, the Grizzlies anticipate missing quite a few players on Saturday night. In addition to Bane, Smart, Spencer, and Williams, the Grizzlies anticipate being without GG Jackson and Luke Kennard. John Konchar, who is dealing with a quad contusion, has a good chance of sitting, too, since he’s doubtful to play.

On the other side, the Sixers won’t have Joel Embiid or Paul George in the mix. Both players have been out since the start of the regular season. While they both recently expressed confidence in a return to the court soon, they will get a fifth-straight game off against Memphis this weekend.

