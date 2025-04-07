Miami Heat Downgrade Key Starter vs Sixers
Similar to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Miami Heat have a few key names on their injury report ahead of Monday night’s action down South Beach.
On Monday morning, the Heat added a new name to the report. According to the official NBA injury report, the Heat have downgraded the starting center Bam Adebayo. He is now questionable for the matchup as he deals with back spasms.
Missing games is rare for Adebayo. Out of 78 matchups for the Heat, Adebayo has just two absences on the year. His last came on February 13, when the Heat were in the midst of a long road trip. Following a loss on the road against the Dallas Mavericks, Adebayo returned to the court for Miami to face the Toronto Raptors. Since then, he appeared in 25 straight games.
When the Heat and the Sixers met in South Philly on March 29, Adebayo played a short shift, appearing on the court for 28 minutes. During that time, he went 5-14 from the field and scored 16 points. He also had seven rebounds and five assists.
The Heat defeated the Sixers 118-95. It was their third victory against Philadelphia this year. When the two teams meet on Monday night, it will be an opportunity for the Heat to sweep the struggling Sixers for the first time in years.
Along with Adebayo, the Heat are questioning the statuses of Alec Burks, Tyler Herro, Haywood Highsmith, and Andrew Wiggins. They are also without Nikola Jovic, Kevin Love, Dru Smith, and Isaiah Stevens.
On the Sixers’ side, they will play without Andre Drummond, Joel Embiid, Paul George, Eric Gordon, Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, Kelly Oubre, and Guerschon Yabusele. Justin Edwards and the former Miami veteran Kyle Lowry are also on the injury report, listed as questionable.
The Heat and the Sixers will tip off at 7:30 PM ET.