Multiple Sixers Stars Slighted in Anonymous NBA Player Poll
While they are two of the NBA's star-caliber talents, Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid and Paul George are polarizing figures due to their injury history. Following a shaky first season together, the duo found themselves slighted in a recent poll.
As the playoffs get underway, the people at The Athletic put out an anonymous poll from players across the league. They discussed a wide range of topics, primarily about their NBA counterparts.
Among the questions the players were polled on was who they felt is the most overrated talent in the game right now. Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton received the most votes, but multiple members of the Sixers also popped up on this list. Embiid accounted for 3.3% of the vote, with PG not far behind him at 2.2%.
The Sixers duo popping up on this list likely has to do with how things unfolded this season. Upon joining forces in free agency, Philly was expected to be in the title conversation. However, injuries led to them failing to reach the postseason.
Embiid spent the majority of the year on the sidelines due to the ailments stemming from his knee injury last season. He ended up being shut down prematurely and has since undergone surgery to further repair the knee. The former MVP will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks and is expected to be ready to go by the start of next season.
As for George, he dealt with various injuries throughout his first year in Philly. He appeared in 41 games before being shut down, averaging 16.2 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 4.3 APG in that time.
If Embiid and George want any chance at altering this perception across the league, they'll need to stay on the floor consistently moving forward. Returning the form and getting the Sixers back in a position to contend should do away with this overrated notion.