NBA Analyst Believes 76ers Will Turn Season Around Amid Shaky Start
After the offseason they had, this is not the start many expected from the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite how things look right now, one analyst remains confident that they'll be able to turn things around movign forward.
Coming out of the gates with a 1-7 record, the Sixers currently hold the worst record in the Eastern Conference. It's worth noting that they've yet to be at full strength, as at least two of their stars have been out of action most nights. Joel Embiid has yet to debut, Paul George just recently returned from injury, and Tyrese Maxey was recently sidelined due to a hamstring injury.
Before the Sixers took on the LA Lakers on ESPN Friday night, ESPN's Brian Windhorst touched on the shorthanded squad on NBA Countdown. Looking at the rest of the conference, he believes they are still in a position to get back on course and quickly climb the standings.
"It's a little bit early [to worry], and here's why," Windhorst said. "As bad as it looks for Philly, when you look at where they are in the East, they're not actually that far. They're 10 good days away from being in fifth place."
Windhorst isn't wrong in his assessment of the East. Aside from the Boston Celtics and undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers, no team in the conference has more than four wins. If the Sixers could go on some kind of hot streak, they'd instantly find themselves back in the mix.
The key for the Sixers starting to stockpile wins is getting to full strength. Thankfully for them, major reinforcements are one the way. Once his three-game suspension is served, Embiid is set to appear in a game for the first time this season next week against the New York Knicks. If he and PG can right the ship while Maxey recovers, the Sixers will be in a good place once their big three can finally see the floor together.