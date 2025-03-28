NBA Analyst Name Drops Sixers Legend in LeBron James Debate
Earlier this week, LeBron James did an interview on the Pat McAfee Show that has set the internet on fire. Following some comments about previous eras, one longtime analyst came to the defense of a Philadelphia 76ers legend.
While on the show, LeBron covered a wide range of topics. Most people have been caught up with his comments about Stephen A. Smith, but the LA Lakers star let off a lot of bold takes. Among the biggest was when he was talking about current players suiting up back in the day.
When talking about today's star being dropped in the past, LeBron is more than confident he and others could play in any era. He even went as far as to say that Giannis Antetokounmpo could score 250 points in a game if he played in the 70s.
After these bold remarks from the 21-time All-Star, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo gave his thoughts on the subject. He brought up Sixers legend Julius "Dr. J" Erving, claiming that the Hall of Fame forward is a far better player than the Bucks' superstar.
"This is to LeBron, has he heard of Julius Erving? Giannis is not as good as Julius Erving," Russo said. "Giannis is not Julius Erving. He's not in the same ballpark. Julius Erving is top-12 player in the history of the NBA. Giannis is not in that scenario."
Erving, who famously led the Sixers to a championship back in 1983, is widely regarded as one of the top stars of his generation. To this day, he is still debated among the best small forwards in the history of the NBA.
After playing 16 seasons between the ABA and NBA, Erving finished his career with averages of 24.2 PPG, 8.5 RPG, and 4.5 APG. Among the accomplishments on his long list of accolades includes being a 16-time All-Star, four-time MVP (three in the ABA), and seven-time All-NBA.