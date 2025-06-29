NBA Analyst Raves About Philadelphia 76ers' Newest Prospect
When the dust settled from the 2025 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers found themselves with a pair of new prospects. As they attempt to carve out roles at the next level, one of the team's selections received high praise from a longtime analyst.
After taking VJ Edgecombe at No. 3, the Sixers were on the clock again in the second round at pick No. 35. Instead of aiming for upside, they opted to go with a more polished prospect in Johni Broome. Having spent five years in college, the versatile center brings maturity and a more rounded-out game. During his final season at Auburn, Broome averaged 18.6 PPG, 10.8 RPG, and 2.1 BPG.
While breaking down the draft on his podcast, longtime analyst Kevin O'Connor touched on the Sixers' second-round pick. Though Broome hasn't played a minute in the NBA yet, KOC believes he could be one of the best options behind Joel Embiid in the former MVP's career.
"There's a chance he's like from day one the best backup big that Joel Embiid has ever had," O'Connor said. "Because he's older, he's experienced, he's grizzled, he's tough."
Heading into this season, it remains unclear what kind of role Broome will have in year one. Amid recent developments, he has no clear path to consistent playing time. With Andre Drummond opting into his player option, he'll assume primary backup duties behind Embiid. From there, Broome will also be competing for time with Adem Bona.
Seeing that he's entering the pros with far more experience than the modern prospect, Broome has the potential to provide a boost for the Sixers when given the opportunity to play.