NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Steps in on Sixers Arena Change
Over the past year, one of the biggest stories regarding the Philadelphia 76ers was their possible venue change. Despite legislation passing on a new arena for the team, new developments have emerged regarding the situation.
According to new reports, the Sixers will now be staying at their original location. After a meeting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, the organization has decided not to move forward with their move.
The Sixers were set to break ground in Center City, but that will no longer be the case. They will now remain in the area's stadium complex alongside the Eagles and Phillies.
This move was not going to be imminent, as the new arena still needed to be built. Also, the Sixers are currently under contract with the Wells Fargo Center until 2030. Amid the latest reporting, it looks as though the two sides will be remaining in business together for the foreseeable future.
Throughout the process of getting the new stadium location approved, the move was met with a lot of backlash from residents in the area and Philadelphians as a whole. The worry has now come to an end, as the city will keep its unique setup with its sports venues.
As for the Sixers, they are still looking to get themselves out of the deep hole they dug to start the season. Fresh off a three-game home stand, Tyrese Maxey and company are hitting the road for one matchup. They are slated to face off against the Orlando Magic at 6:00 pm on Sunday.