NBA Draft Expert Gives High Praise to Polarizing Sixers Draft Target
In a little over a week, the Philadelphia 76ers will be on the clock with the No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft. Ahead of this crucial decision, one expert praised one of the prospects many have been split on.
With the draft just around the corner, the consensus is that Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper will be the first two prospects off the board. This leaves the Sixers with an array of players to choose from, one of the most notable names being Rutgers forward Ace Bailey.
Standing at 6-foot-9 with the ability to score on multiple levels, Bailey has one of the highest ceilings of any prospect in this class. However, many believe that he is a long-term project that will need time in order to reach his full potential in the NBA. This is one of the main reasons opinions have been split on the Sixers taking him, as they are looking to compete right now with their trio of All-Stars.
Despite the mixed reviews on Bailey, one person who remains high on his abilities is ESPN's draft expert Jonathan Givony. During a recent interview on the "Dunc'd On" podcast, he raved about the forward prospect ahead of the draft.
"There are not many players who have dropped 38, 39 point games in a Big-10 game," Givony said. "I just think that his floor is gonna end up being pretty high and I think he's got a very very high ceiling at the same time."
During his lone season at Rutgers, Bailey averaged 17.6 PPG and 7.2 RPG while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. His biggest offensive outburst came against Indiana when he notched 39 points on 55.2% shooting.
In this final days before the draft, Bailey is reportedly set to meet with the Sixers front office along with partaking in a private workout.