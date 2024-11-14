NBA Fans Defend Joel Embiid Against Harsh Words from Basketball Icon
Joel Embiid’s 2024-2025 NBA season debut with the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t look great to the legendary center Shaquille O’Neal.
During the halftime show, O’Neal was critical of the seven-time All-Star based on how he looked after missing every game this season leading up to that point.
“This was the fear I had for Joel Embiid,” Shaq stated. “You announced arrogantly, ‘I’m not playing back-to-backs. I’m not injured, but I’m sore. I come in when I want to come back.’ Now, when you say things like that, you’re supposed to come back with extra energy. 0-3? I would’ve been 0-15, but you know what ya’ll would’ve said? Shaq’s not playing well, but he’s playing aggressive. The plan is not working. Not only that, I say this respectfully: Joel Embiid will never win a championship until he gets his mind and his energy right.”
After appearing in just 39 games last season, missing a large chunk of time due to a knee injury, Embiid wanted to ensure he sticks to a strict injury management plan this year to increase his odds of being healthy come playoff time.
Not playing in back-to-backs was a part of the plan, and that was made clear to the public. However, missing 12 games, including preseason, before picking up a three-game suspension to make it 15 absences in a row, had many fans growing impatient.
Based on how Embiid looked during his first set of action since the 2024 Paris Olympics, Embiid took a lot of heat, specifically from one of his biggest critics, who played the game at the highest level for many years.
Since Shaq’s comments about Embiid went viral, some fans had a strong reaction pushing back on the former NBA Champion’s opinion on the Sixers star.
NBA Fans Defend Joel Embiid
@975TheFanatic: Shaq is constantly hating on Joel Embiid, and @TyJohnsonNews is sick of hearing it. “That dude knows less about the Sixers than all of you.”
@HauserBrett: Shaq: “Embiid is out of shape. I would never do that.” Brother, we watched your career
@PresidentEmbiid: Shaq hasn’t said a good thing about Embiid in years
@EddieSomerset: Shaq your assessment of Embiid is weak!
@ArenaHere: Shaq hates Joel Embiid because he’s envy’s his ability score and all we all know it lol
@blitznotinspace: Why is Shaq the one to talk about Embiid’s attitude LMAO?
Admittedly, Embiid didn’t have his finest performance on Tuesday night against the Knicks. After a long layover, the big man seemed to be settling for jump shots and playing less aggressively than usual.
Embiid finished the game with 13 points on 18 percent shooting from the field in 26 minutes. He was honest about his early struggles as he got his feet wet once again.
Despite the reality of the situation, Shaq claims he remains disappointed in Embiid’s strategy, mentality, and effort. Being that it’s one person’s opinion, not everybody seems to agree with the rant.
