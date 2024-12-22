NBA Fans Erupt Over Former 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons' Jump Shot
When the Philadelphia 76ers drafted Ben Simmons No. 1 overall, there was one area of his game that was the primary focus of his development. He did just about everything on the floor well except attempt shots from outside the paint.
Years later, Simmons has still never tapped into this area of his game. However, there have been instances where he's shocked the world and pulled up for a jumper. Saturday was the latest occurence, and it sent NBA fans into an uproar.
Midway through the first quarter of the Brooklyn Nets' matchup with the Utah Jazz, Simmons found himself with the ball around the free-throw line as the shot clock was winding down. Instead of attacking the basket, the former All-Star pulled up for a fadeaway jumper over an extended John Collins.
Once the clip of Simmons' shot made it to social media, fans began pouring in with an array of reactions:
Simmons has been with the Nets since 2022, when the Sixers put an end to a months-long saga by trading him to Brooklyn for James Harden. Since arriving with his new team, the former No. 1 pick has never looked like the All-NBA talent he was in Philly.
In the 22 games he's appeared in this season, Simmons is averaging 6.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and 6.7 APG. He's recently seen an increased role with the Nets, becoming the starting point guard after Dennis Schroder was traded to the Golden State Warriors. Simmons has put together some impressive outings in this stretch, most recently recording 15 points and 10 assists against the Jazz.
This is a big season for Simmons, as he is in the final year of his contract. If he wants any shot at keeping his NBA career alive, he'll need to put together a strong campaign in Brooklyn.