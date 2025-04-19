NBA Fans React to Ben Simmons’ First Playoff Action Since Sixers
The 2020-2021 NBA season was the last time Ben Simmons played in the playoffs. At the time, he was wrapping up his third-straight All-Star season with the Philadelphia 76ers.
A lot has changed since then, leading Simmons to go several seasons without hitting the court for the postseason. The streak ended on Saturday, as Ben Simmons suited up for the Los Angeles Clippers against the Denver Nuggets for Game 1 of the first round.
When he first came off the bench, Simmons sparked plenty of reactions from NBA fans on social media after checking into the game during the first half.
@easymoneyyMo: Is that Ben Simmons I see on my tv screen partaking in playoff basketball?????
@bluelemxnade: Ben Simmons has been really good man the extra passing and pace goes a long way
@FeelLikeDrew: Ben Simmons one of the smartest players in the NBA. My god he’s unreal
The former Sixers guard saw the court for six minutes and flashed a lot of what’s been seen from him over the years. Offensively, Simmons looked hesitant to shoot, but managed to collect two assists. He also had a pair of rebounds and a block on the defensive end.
While the hesitancy to score remains the biggest criticism surrounding Simmons, his impact in the first half of Saturday’s game was a positive one. He was a plus-nine of the floor in limited time.
@Achluwa: Ben Simmons getting playoff pt in 2025
@DougNorrie: James Harden + Ben Simmons. Winning a championship in LA would be the absolute icing on the cake
@_Juice13_: Crazy to say but the clips play better with Ben Simmons on the floor
Simmons’ last set of playoff action was a second-round series between the Sixers and the Atlanta Hawks. It’s become an infamous series in Philly, especially for Simmons, as he struggled with his free-throw shooting, leading him to be hesitant with his scoring.
After the Sixers lost, Simmons requested a trade later in the offseason. When he didn’t get it right away, he had an ugly standoff with the team, which included fines and a suspension. Eventually, the Sixers dealt Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal centered around James Harden. Ironically, they are teamed up with the Clippers, fighting for a ticket to the second round of the 2025 playoffs.
Simmons’ time in Brooklyn wrapped up a few months ago. Being on the final year of the deal he initially signed with the Sixers, Simmons and the Nets reached a buyout. When he hit the free agency market, Simmons signed with the Clippers and embraced a backup role.