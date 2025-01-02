All 76ers

NBA Fans Sound Off on Philadelphia 76ers’ Collapse vs Kings

The Philadelphia 76ers dropped their Wednesday night game against the Kings.

Jan 1, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) is defended by Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) and forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
A stellar scoring from Paul George wasn’t enough to fill the void of Joel Embiid in Sacramento for the Philadelphia 76ers.

In 36 minutes of action, George shot 11-20 from the field, knocking down four three-pointers and adding four free throws to score 30 points. He nearly had a double-double by coming down with eight rebounds while dishing out five assists.

However, foul trouble ended George’s night prematurely. While Tyrese Maxey filled up the stat sheet with 27 points, his nine fourth-quarter points weren’t enough to help the Sixers avoid a collapse.

Going into the fourth quarter, the Sixers led the game 89-80. the Sacramento Kings shot efficiently from the field, making nearly 60 percent of their attempts.

Suddenly, the Kings shifted the momentum and put together a 33-18 rally in the fourth quarter. The Sixers went scoreless for several minutes down the stretch of the game. They also coughed up nine turnovers, which was half of their total turnovers for the entire game.

The Kings ended up completing the comeback and defeating Philadelphia 113-107. With that loss, the Sixers drop to 13-18 on the year.

The Sixers don’t have much time to rest before their next set of action. On Thursday night, the West Coast trip concludes with an outing against the Golden State Warriors. The Sixers hope to have a key reinforcement back in the mix, as Joel Embiid could be back after getting a night off in Sacramento.

NBA Fans React to the 76ers' Collapse

@SixersJustin: This is such an embarrassing loss. No other way to put it. You completely choked the game away. Turnover after turnover from your 2 main guys. Wild shots, not running an offense. Too much hero ball. Just ridiculous man.

@CrossingBroad: The Sixers were up 9 with 3:34 left and didn’t score for the rest of the game.…

@therealmikeb: The #sixers allowed Sacramento to go on a 15-0 run to close out the game. Unbelievable.

@Sixerdaily: The #Sixers could really use someone like Jared McCain in their current rotation 😢

@NekiasNBA: The Sixers ought to be ASHAMED.

