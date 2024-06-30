NBA Free Agency: Sixers Among Teams Set to Meet With Klay Thompson
Armed with a significant amount of cap space this offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers are poised to be a threat in free agency. Shortly after things officially kicked off, they were connected to one of the more interesting names on the market.
After a 13-year run with the Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson is not believed to be returning to the franchise this summer. The two sides failed to come to terms on an extension, which has led to the sharpshooting guard eyeing a change of scenery.
When free agency began at 6:00 pm on Sunday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski detailed the latest on Thompson's free agency plans. He listed the Sixers among the four teams he is expected to meet with.
Thompson caught a lot of flack last season for having what some considered a down year. However, his numbers suggest he is still capable of helping a good team compete for a championship. In 77 games for the Warriors, Thompson averaged 17.9 PPG and knocked down close to 39% of his threes while shooting nine a game.
At the right price tag, Thompson would be a significant addition to the Sixers. For starters, he brings championship experience from his time in Golden State. More importantly, he is the exact archetype of player who has thrived next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
Adding proper spacing around the superstar center has been the Sixers' primary objective in recent years. Thompson is someone who draws a lot of attention on the perimeter, which could help open things up for the former MVP. His defense isn't what it was, but Thompson is also still a positive on that end of the floor.
The Sixers will have to compete with other contending-level teams, but they have a lot to offer in terms of selling Thompson on coming to Philly.