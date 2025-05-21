NBA GM Compares Potential 76ers Draft Target to Anthony Edwards
Heading into the 2025 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves with a tough decision to make. With the No. 3 pick, they'll have an abundance of talented prospects to choose from. However, they'll have to weigh long-term upside with the fact that they have a trio of All-Stars looking to contend right now.
As the draft process continues, one key prospect that has been tossed around for the Sixers is Ace Bailey. Standing at around 6-foot-9 with the ability to score from anywhere, he has one of the highest ceilings of any player in the upcoming class. That said, he is also viewed as someone who is a project and will need time to fine-tune his craft.
In his latest mock draft for ESPN, Jonathan Givony has the Sixers taking Bailey No. 3 overall. While breaking down the forward prospect, he cited that one GM compared Bailey to Anthony Edwards when he was entering the league in 2020.
The feedback coming out of Chicago suggests Bailey is somewhat polarizing in internal front-office conversations because of questions about his feel for the game and "unpolished" team interviews, which one NBA general manager compared to Anthony Edwards' during the predraft process (Minnesota drafted him No. 1 in 2020). Bailey hasn't come off as "buttoned up" as some of his lottery peers but drew strong marks from a handful of executives who appreciated his candor and willingness to display his big personality.
During his lone season in college, Bailey averaged 17.6 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 1.3 APG while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. With his mix of size and skill, he has all the makings of the prototypical impactful forward in the modern NBA.
Given his potential, Bailey is someone the Sixers are sure to give a good look at with their first-round pick. Him needed time to grow might now faze the front office given the roster's current construction. Also, Paul George could be someone who helps the young forward unlock his game at the next level.