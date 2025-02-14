NBA Insider Details Paul George's Effort to Remain Available for 76ers
Back on January 25th, Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George suffered an injury to the pinky finger on his non-shooting hand. He's since being able to make his return to action, but apparently is going to great lengths to remain available.
PG ended up missing five games due to this finger injury, reentering the lineup February 5th against the Miami Heat. His play has been up-and-down to say the least, with his most recent outing catching a lot of attention.
In the second leg of a back-to-back, the Sixers took on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays center. George would be tasked with leading the charge, as Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey would both be ruled out. PG would end up struggling in the 100-96 loss, finishing with two points on 1-for-7 shooting from the field.
Following this performance against the Nets, ESPN's Shams Charania touched on the Sixers star on NBA Today Thursday. He broke down all the treatments the former All-Star is going through so he can be on the floor for his team.
"He's been doing everything he can to be on the court, to try and be available," Charania said. "I'm told it's to the point where he has gotten injections to play and compete over the last four or five games. That's something that players do come playoff time, not necessarily in the regular season."
Understanding that every game is crucial for the Sixers right now, George is doing whatever he can to not have another stint on the sidelines. Heading into the All-Star break, Philly sits in 11th place in the East with a 20-34 record.
The break is good timing for George, as he now gets a week off from games to continue rehabbing his finger, He and the Sixers will return to action on February 20th to take on the Boston Celtics.