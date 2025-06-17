NBA Insider Lays out Free Agency Prediction for Ex-Sixers Star
Coming off his first All-Star campaign in two years, former Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden has a big decision to make this offseason. He can opt into his $36 million player option for 2026 or hit the open market in free agency. Ahead of this decision, one NBA insider gave his insights on what his future in the league could look like from a business standpoint.
With Paul George departing in free agency and Kawhi Leonard sidelined, Harden found himself as the lone star to lead the charge for the LA Clippers for most of this season. He showed he can still be a high-level talent in this league, elevating the play of all the players around him. Harden also continued to be an impactful all-around talent, posting averages of 22.8 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 8.7 APG, and 1.5 SPG.
In a recent column for ESPN, insider Bobby Marks laid out predictions for some of the top names who could hit the market this summer. If Harden were to decline his player option, he projected him to remain with the Clippers on a new two-year deal worth just shy of $80 million.
Harden logged the fifth-most minutes of any player this season and appeared in 79 games, his most in the regular season since 2016-17. As a result, Harden became the only player this season with 1,500 points, 500 assists, 100 steals and 50 blocks.
Based on how he performed this season, opting out might be the best case for Harden. He showed the Clippers he can be a key piece for the franchise. Also, as he nears his 36th birthday, this could be one of his final chances to secure a substantial payday.
Harden has roughly two weeks to decide what to do regarding his player option before the June 29th deadline.