NBA Insider Links 76ers to Warriors as Potential Trade Partners
One of the biggest stories that came out of the extension deadline earlier this week was surrounding the Golden State Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga.
Kuminga and the Warriors failed to reach an agreement regarding an extension to the 22-year-old’s rookie contract.
Given the decision it leaves Kuminga’s future in Golden State, a team who he’s been with for four seasons, up in the air.
Across those four seasons in the Oracle Arena, Kuminga has averaged 11 points, four rebounds, and two assists.
Due to the nature of the situation, some teams have started to look at the 22-year-old and the Philadelphia 76ers are rumored to be among them.
As reported by Jake Fischer, the Sixers are among the teams interested in potentially making a move for Kuminga, as they aren’t afraid of obtaining more depth.
"The Sixers have definitely indicated around the league and behind the scenes that they're willing to add in another piece," said Fischer, “they're willing to spend their draft capital."
If Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia front office don’t want to gamble on Kuminga’s possible free agency, a trade would be the only solution.
One player that Fischer notes the Sixers could give up in a potential trade is KJ Martin, who just signed a two year deal in the offseason.
This would come after last season when Martin’s future in Philadelphia was up in the air, when he was reportedly made available ahead of the trade deadline.
Philadelphia aren’t the only team testing the waters about a potential move as Fischer reports that the Brooklyn Nets are also interested in potentially acquiring the former NBA champion.