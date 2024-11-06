NBA Insider Reveals Cost of 76ers Star Joel Embiid's 3-Game Suspension
On Saturday night, Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid sent shockwaves through the NBA world. Following the team's matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, the former MVP got into an alleged physical altercation with a media member. The ordeal all stemmed from a column the journalist wrote that mentioned Embiid's deceased brother and his son.
Shortly after reports surfaced of this exchanged, the league announced that they'd be conducting their own investigation into what happened. Days later, the Sixers star has been issued a three game suspension.
Per the league's announcement of the suspension, it will begin the next game that Embiid is eligible to play. Through the first two weeks of the season, the superstar center has yet to make his debut.
On top of being suspended, Embiid will also not be paid for the games he is forced to sit out. ESPN's Bobby Marks reported that this will cost him just over one million dollars.
Heading into this season, the Sixers were a team with big expectations following their string of offseason moves. However, things have seemed to have gone a bit off the rails for them. Being down two of their stars resulted in them coming out of the gates with a 1-5 record.
After all the additions they made this summer, many were excited to see the new-look Sixers in action. Now that Embiid finds himself suspended, the debut of Philly's big three has been delayed even longer.
It is still unclear when Embiid will be available to play to begin serving his suspension. The Athletic's Sam Amick reported Tuesday that he could suit up Wednesday against the LA Clippers barring any suspension. If Embiid can start serving his three games then, the earliest he could return is November 12th against the New York Knicks.