NBA Insider Sheds Light on Sixers’ Thoughts About Quentin Grimes

Quentin Grimes will be a free agent this summer.

Justin Grasso

Mar 23, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Mar 23, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
At the end of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers will have an important decision to make regarding their trade deadline pickup, Quentin Grimes.

As Grimes’ contract is set to expire at the end of the league year, he’ll have an opportunity to hit the free agency market. Since he’s restricted, the Sixers will get a chance to match any offer that Grimes agrees to. The last time the Sixers matched an offer sheet was two summers ago when they nearly lost Paul Reed to the Utah Jazz.

Considering how well Grimes has played since getting traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Sixers, the 76ers will be encouraged by the masses to retain the standout guard.

According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Sixers still have interest in bringing Grimes back for the 2025-2026 season and beyond.

Mar 23, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

“League sources say that Quentin Grimes’ camp did not explicitly request a trade out of Dallas, despite suggestions to the contrary, but the fourth-year guard appears to have given his forthcoming foray into a restricted free agency quite a boost regardless with his scoring as a Sixer. The Sixers, I’m told, do hope to re-sign Grimes, whose precise market is difficult to forecast (as it always is for RFAs).” via The Stein Line.

Since debuting for the Sixers, Grimes has appeared in 22 games. He started all but three of those matchups. While averaging roughly 11 more minutes with the Sixers compared to his tenure with the Mavs, Grimes’ production has doubled.

In those 22 games, the 24-year-old veteran has averaged 22 points on 49 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from three on eight attempts per game.

There’s no denying Grimes has played well for the Sixers, but there are two factors to take into consideration when thinking about whether the Sixers should bring Grimes back or not.

The first is how much it would cost. As Stein mentions, the market for Grimes is difficult to forecast. The Sixers spent a lot last summer, offering max deals to Tyrese Maxey and Paul George while giving an extension to Joel Embiid.

Multiple players have options to decide on, and Guerschon Yabusele is another impending free agent who outplayed his current deal and left an impression on the Sixers. Wanting him back for basketball reasons is one thing, but how much it would cost financially is a different ballgame.

The second factor is how Grimes fits when the Sixers have their high-usage players back on the floor. Since Grimes landed on the Sixers during an injury-filled season, he didn’t get much time to play alongside the star trio. As much as the numbers look great now, they are sure to take a hit when those guys are around. Would Grimes remain effective if his usage drops from its current career-high 27 percent?

Philly’s front office has a lot to think about this summer. Grimes will be a hot topic as he’s potentially played himself into a much bigger deal after struggling in New York and Detroit.

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

