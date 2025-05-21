NBA Insider: Sixers-KD Trade Narrative Has Been 'Strongly Debunked'
By now, you’ve probably heard about the growing trade narrative surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns forward, Kevin Durant.
For those who don’t—or simply need a refresher—an ESPN mock draft included some intel that suggested the Sixers are “expected” to make a call to the Suns to potentially acquire Durant. Basically, league personnel from outside of the Sixers’ organization think that Daryl Morey will make the call, attempting to potentially swap out Paul George for Durant.
Since then, several reports have pushed back on the idea that the Sixers would do that. The latest coming from the NBA Insider, Marc Stein, notes that the narrative has been “strongly debunked.”
“When I’ve checked out that scenario, it’s been strongly debunked to me,” Stein said via PHNX.
“I do not think Philly is in the market for trying to pursue Kevin Durant. I don’t foresee the Sixers emerging as a candidate there. Look, I think there’s really nothing new at this point. The consistent word on this has been that the Suns and Team Durant are going to work together on a possible resolution, if that is indeed the direction they’re going to go.”
Since Morey is a well-known dealmaker and star hunter, it doesn’t come as a surprise that other team employees see the Sixers as a team that might go after one of the most notable players potentially on the trade block.
For now, the Sixers seem satisfied with their core, and set on taking advantage of having the third-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
It’s hard to sell running it back with a team that went 24-58 last season, but the Sixers have been chalking the struggles up to bad luck in the health department. One season after signing Paul George and Tyrese Maxey to long-term deals, the Sixers are operating like a team that wants to stick to the original plan. Acquiring Durant would cause another shakeup during the Joel Embiid era.