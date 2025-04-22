All 76ers

NBA Legend Charles Barkley Skeptical of Warriors vs Rockets

Charles Barkley doubled-down on a Warriors loss prediction against the Houston Rockets

Former Auburn basketball player Charles Barkley jokes with announcers Jay Williams, left, and Roxy Bernstein, right, as Auburn Tigers take on USC Trojans at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. Auburn Tigers defeated USC Trojans 91-75.
The slates of Game 1 matchups are in the bag. On Sunday, the weekend of basketball concluded with a Game 1 matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets. Heading into the matchup, Philadelphia 76ers legend Charles Barkley stuck to his pre-series prediction between the two teams.

Last week, Barkley picked the second-seeded Rockets to defeat Steph Curry and the Warriors. A few hours later, the Warriors wrapped up a statement win.

“I think the Rockets got more talent. Plain and simple, and I think the home court is gonna be the difference in this series,” Barkley stated on NBA on TNT. “I think the energy level that Steph is gonna have to put forward, I don’t know if he can sustain it for seven games. I really don’t. This team is young, it’s explosive, and it’s gonna be a long series, but I like the Rockets.”

The Warriors put the Rockets away with a 95-85 victory. Curry shined with a 31-point effort, making five of his nine shots from beyond the arc in 40 minutes of action.

Golden State’s midseason co-star acquisition, Jimmy Butler, tacked on 25 points of his own in 42 minutes of action. While the Warriors didn’t make Barkley eat his words necessarily, they are one step closer to pulling off an upset victory in the series.

A young Rockets team impressed all season long, but their lack of postseason experience is what worried fans and analysts. The fact they garnered a first-round series against a Steph Curry-led Warriors team didn’t help their case.

Sunday’s game marked Curry’s 148th postseason game. The four-time NBA Champion’s experience in the playoffs is nothing to overlook, even at 36 years old.

The Warriors and the Rockets will meet in Houston for Game 2 on Wednesday night. Soon, we’ll see if Barkley’s point is valid or not. Curry and the Warriors are up, but adjustments will be made, and there are potentially six games left in the series.

