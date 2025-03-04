NBA News: Former 76ers Forward Lands Deal With Houston Rockets
Following the trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers took a flier on a handful of players in hopes of finding someone who could potentially fit beyond 2025. After a brief stint the franchise, one forward has moved on to one of the league's more exciting young teams.
Since being drafted in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft, David Roddy has bounced around the league in hopes of finding the right opportunity for him. He started his career with the Memphis Grizzlies, but was traded to the Phoenix Suns midway through his second season. That offseason, he was then shipped away to the Atlanta Hawks.
At the trade deadline, the Hawks decided to waive Roddy to make room on the roster. He then joined the Sixers on a 10-day contract and eventually found himself on a two-way deal.
Roddy's time with the Sixers wound up coming to an abrupt end, as he was waived after just three appearances. However, the 23-year-old managed to quickly land on his feet. On Monday evening, Shams Charania reported that Roddy has inked a two-way deal with the Houston Rockets.
Across 165 career games, Roddy is averaging 6.2 PPG, 2.9 RPG, and 1.0 APG. He now founds himself alongside one of the NBA's most exciting young cores in the Rockets. In the home stretch of the regular season, Houston currently sits in fifth in the Western Conference with a 37-23 record.
As a 6-foot-4 forward with size, Roddy has the physical tools to be a productive role player in the NBA. Finding playing time might be rough, but this new opportunity gives him another opportunity to potentially find a long-term home on an NBA roster.