NBA News: Former 76ers Star Notches Another Big Accomplishment
When James Harden joined the Philadelphia 76ers through a trade in 2022, he was set to take part in his 10th NBA All-Star game that same season.
Since Harden was nursing an injury, he didn’t get a chance to represent the Sixers as a participant. The following year, Harden played his first full season with the 76ers. Unfortunately, the veteran guard didn’t land his 11th nod.
There was a lot of controversy surrounding Harden’s absence in the game. He was recognized as one of the biggest snubs, as he averaged over 20 points and led the league in assists with 11 per game.
After the 2023 NBA Playoffs, it was apparent Harden played his final game with the Sixers. He forced his way to the Los Angeles Clippers, and played in 72 games last season.
While he nearly played a full season with LA, it was like he was playing catch-up all year. Harden averaged 17 points and nine assists throughout the year. For the second season in a row, he didn’t land an All-Star bid.
Some might’ve seen that as a regression for the 10-time All-Star. It turns out that wasn’t the case.
This week, the NBA announced the reserves for each conference. Harden landed his 11th All-Star nod, which becomes his first with the Clippers.
The Western Conference starters are Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LeBron James, and Nikola Jokic.
Harden is joined by Anthony Edwards, Anthony Davis, Jaren Jackson Jr., Alperen Sengun, Jalen Williams, and Victor Wembanyama as a reserve.
Although many believed Harden’s teammate Norman Powell could get a shot at becoming the second Clipper to land a nod this season, the organization will have just one representative this season.
Meanwhile, the Sixers came up empty. Although they had two players voted in last season in Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, neither managed to make it this year.
Embiid has missed more games than he played this year. While the nine-time All-Star Paul George played at least 30 games, he hasn’t quite hit his All-Star stride in Philly.
Maxey had a strong campaign, but his best days might’ve arrived late in the year. Plus, the state of the Sixers was sure to hurt his case.
The Eastern Conference players included are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, Karl Anthony-Towns, Jaylen Brown, Pascal Siakam, Darius Garland, Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Damian Lillard, and Tyler Herro.
