All 76ers

NBA News: Former 76ers Star Notches Another Big Accomplishment

James Harden is back in the All-Star Game.

Justin Grasso

May 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) shoots past Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second quarter in game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
May 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) shoots past Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second quarter in game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

When James Harden joined the Philadelphia 76ers through a trade in 2022, he was set to take part in his 10th NBA All-Star game that same season.

Since Harden was nursing an injury, he didn’t get a chance to represent the Sixers as a participant. The following year, Harden played his first full season with the 76ers. Unfortunately, the veteran guard didn’t land his 11th nod.

There was a lot of controversy surrounding Harden’s absence in the game. He was recognized as one of the biggest snubs, as he averaged over 20 points and led the league in assists with 11 per game.

After the 2023 NBA Playoffs, it was apparent Harden played his final game with the Sixers. He forced his way to the Los Angeles Clippers, and played in 72 games last season.

While he nearly played a full season with LA, it was like he was playing catch-up all year. Harden averaged 17 points and nine assists throughout the year. For the second season in a row, he didn’t land an All-Star bid.

Some might’ve seen that as a regression for the 10-time All-Star. It turns out that wasn’t the case.

This week, the NBA announced the reserves for each conference. Harden landed his 11th All-Star nod, which becomes his first with the Clippers.

The Western Conference starters are Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LeBron James, and Nikola Jokic.

Harden is joined by Anthony Edwards, Anthony Davis, Jaren Jackson Jr., Alperen Sengun, Jalen Williams, and Victor Wembanyama as a reserve.

Although many believed Harden’s teammate Norman Powell could get a shot at becoming the second Clipper to land a nod this season, the organization will have just one representative this season.

Meanwhile, the Sixers came up empty. Although they had two players voted in last season in Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, neither managed to make it this year.

Embiid has missed more games than he played this year. While the nine-time All-Star Paul George played at least 30 games, he hasn’t quite hit his All-Star stride in Philly.

Maxey had a strong campaign, but his best days might’ve arrived late in the year. Plus, the state of the Sixers was sure to hurt his case.

The Eastern Conference players included are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, Karl Anthony-Towns, Jaylen Brown, Pascal Siakam, Darius Garland, Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Damian Lillard, and Tyler Herro.

More 76ers on SI

Adam Silver Speaks on Sixers Arena Decision

76ers Announce Roster Move Before OKC Thunder Matchup

76ers Reached Important Date for Ricky Council’s Contract

Jared McCain’s Heartfelt Message Amid Injury News

76ers Fans React to Shocking Arena News

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News