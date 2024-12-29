NBA News: Former Philadelphia 76ers Guard Traded to LA Lakers
Over the years, the Philadelphia 76ers have developed a handful of second-round picks or undrafted players who have gone on to hang around the league. Among those was guard Shake Milton. Now with the Brooklyn Nets, the veteran guard sees himself on the move to the Western Conference.
Since trade season kicked off in the NBA, the Brooklyn Nets have been the most active team in the league. First they traded Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors, and now they've moved on from more veteran talent. Reports emerged Sunday afternoon that the LA Lakers have acquired Milton and Dorian Finney-Smith in exchange for D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis, and multiple second-round picks.
Milton put up solid numbers for the Nets in a reserve role, averaging 7.4 PPG and 2.4 APG while shooting 39% from beyond the arc. He's been on a hot streak as of late, putting up 16 points and 12 assists in his last outing. Now, Milton finds himself playing alongside a pair of superstar talents in LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
This trade is a tough blow for the Sixers, as Finney-Smith was a player many cited would be a nice upgrade for them before the deadline. The veteran forward is still an above-average defender, and was having one of the better three-point shooting seasons of his career. Finney-Smith is someone who could have easily slid in next to Philly's trio of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George.
Milton spent five years with the Sixers before departing in 2023. Across 254 total games, he averaged 9.3 PPG, 2.4 RPG, and 2.7 APG.