NBA News: Sacramento Kings Picking Up Sixers Coach
When the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2024-2025 NBA season ended, changes were expected. While the core pieces are expected to remain in place, the organization won’t run it back with everybody. This week, it was reported that one of Nick Nurse’s assistant coaches will be leaving for the Sacramento Kings.
According to NBC Sacramento’s Sean Cunningham, Sixers assistant Bobby Jackson is set to join the Kings’ coaching staff ahead of the 2025-2026 season. The move has not been made official just yet.
via @SeanCunningham: In addition to Mike Woodson joining Doug Christie’s staff, I’ve had multiple sources tell me that Bobby Jackson will indeed return to Sacramento as an assistant coach.
When Jackson wrapped up his playing career in 2009, he was finishing a second stint with the Kings. A couple of years later, he became an assistant on Sacramento’s staff.
After holding an assistant coaching position with the Kings from 2011 to 2013, Jackson became a player development coach for the Minnesota Timberwolves. In 2021, Jackson was named the head coach of the Stockton Kings of the NBA G League.
In 2023, Jackson received an offer to join Nick Nurse’s staff in Philadelphia. At the time, Nurse wrapped up a tenure with the Toronto Raptors and joined the Sixers ahead of the 2023-2024 NBA season. Jackson held the same position for two years.
The Nick Nurse era has gotten off to a disappointing start. In year one, the Sixers finished seventh in the Eastern Conference. They lost their first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks in six games.
Year two was the worst season for the Sixers of the 2020s. Dealing with tons of injuries throughout the year, the Sixers couldn’t overcome their struggles to stay healthy. They finished the season with a 24-58 record, placing 13th in the East.
Philadelphia President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey made it clear that Nurse would be back for a third season. However, reports suggested that Nurse’s staff would see a shakeup. It appears Jackson is likely to be a part of those changes.